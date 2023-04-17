DC orders to remove encroachment

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehzad Thaheem on Monday informed all the relevant organizations to remove encroachments from and around graveyards, mosques and imambargahs and ensure their cleanliness, while full coordination should be ensured with law enforcement agencies for the extraordinary security of graveyards and worshipping places.

He said while addressing a meeting with different government officers at his office. He directed all concerned officers to remove encroachments in their areas around graveyards and worshipping places.

The deputy commissioner also told the meeting that Sukkur Electric Supply Power Company (SEPCO) is requested to refrain from load shedding on the occasion so that people could perform their prayers peacefully.