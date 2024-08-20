Open Menu

DC Orders To Remove Encroachments

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM

DC orders to remove encroachments

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Ali Akbar Bhinder on Tuesday directed to remove encroachments by taking businessmen and other stakeholders into confidence.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in this regard.

The DC said that he would himself monitored the operation against the encroachments and directed the concerned officials to devise an effective plan for success of the operation.

He also directed to keep the city clean by removing garbage from the sewage system.

APP/mdl/378

