DC Orders To Resolve Traffic Issues, Elimination Of Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:38 PM

DC orders to resolve traffic issues, elimination of encroachments

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir directed the departments concerned to launch an effective operation against encroachments in the city to facilitate citizens

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir directed the departments concerned to launch an effective operation against encroachments in the city to facilitate citizens.

She issued the orders in a review meeting on traffic issues and encroachments here on Wednesday.

She approved the launch of a full-scale operation to evacuate 10,000 buffaloes from city areas by the end of next week under Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par programme.

She directed the traffic police to immediately remove all kinds of illegal parking from Satellite Town Chowk to Qinchi Morh.

The DC also directed immediate removal of parking on roads of educational institutions.

She directed to ensure permanent elimination of encroachments in bazaars and start immediate operations in other markets including Liaquat Market.

The DC clarified that no compromise would be made on encroachments.

Naila Baqir said that sewerage issues due to cattle in the city had increased immensely and from next week the police and administrative agencies would launch a joint operation.

She also directed to take all necessary steps to make Gwala Colony functional as soon as possible.

The meeting also reviewed in detail the programme of 'Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par'.

The meeting was attended by officers of departments concerned.

