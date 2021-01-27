UrduPoint.com
DC Orders To Retrieve 30,000 Acres Canal Land From Influential

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 04:23 PM

DC orders to retrieve 30,000 acres canal land from influential



MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :DC Muzaffargarh on Wednesday ordered to retrieve official land occupied by political tycoons after receiving comprehensive reports from patwaris with persuading to collect long-held dues pending with accused party forthwith.

As per details received here, AC Kot Addu Fiaz Ali submitted a report based on facts and figures compiled by patwaris including Shafqat Ali, Muhammad Umar, Mahboob Ahmed, Ghulam Shabir and Manzoor Ahmed, to Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoeb Tareen.

The report said that 30,000 acres land worth billions of rupees stretched around canal area was illegally occupied by former Chairman of District Council Muhammad Afzal Hinjra who is the brother of PML-N stalwart, the former MNA Sultan Mahmood Hinjra and their father Ahmad Yar Hinjra since 25 years.

According to Revenue department's official, the total income came through crops and jungles erected on the land was estimated about Rs. 50 millions per annum.

DC had ordered to launch strict action against influential land mafia, with recovering dues being pending with them since long forthwith.

