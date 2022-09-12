DC orders to seal illegal buildings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vehari Safdar Hussain Virk on Monday directed officers concerned to seal buildings constructed without approval of map and start legal action against the owners.

In a directive issued to all concerned departments, the deputy commissioner said that buildings and commercial plazas constructed without approval of map by the authorities would not be tolerated. He said that not only the buildings would be sealed but legal action would also be taken against the owners of the buildings.

He said that the building owners caused loss of rupees millions to the government by not paying the fee of map approval.Starting action on the directives of deputy commissioner, the municipal committees of the district have started action against illegal buildings and sealed various commercial plazas.

Chief Officer Muhammad Akram Wahla said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination and added that pending dues from all illegal buildings would be recovered at any cost.