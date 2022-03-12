UrduPoint.com

DC Orders To Seal Six Illegal Bus, Wagon Stands

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2022 | 02:28 PM

DC orders to seal six illegal bus, wagon stands

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan directed to launch crackdown against illegal wagon and bus stands and issued orders for sealing six stands over poor facilities and non payment of government dues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan directed to launch crackdown against illegal wagon and bus stands and issued orders for sealing six stands over poor facilities and non payment of government dues.

He also ordered for cancellation of licenses of several illegal wagon and bus stands as action was taken under Chief Secretary Punjab's public welfare measures.

DC Amir Karim Khan expressed these views while presiding over Regional Transport Authority meeting here on Saturday.

CTO Imran Jalil, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin and Legal Advisor also attended the meeting.

Licenses of transport companies which were creating traffic issues and violating routes will not be renewed.

He directed officials concerned to ensure best facilities for transporters and general public at General Bus Stand and to launch operation to recover government dues from defaulters and collection of terminal fee.

He further said that no D-Class stand will be allowed inside the city.

Secretary RTA also gave briefing to DC regarding collection of government fee.

>