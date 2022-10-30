UrduPoint.com

DC Orders To Speed Up Anti-dengue Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali chaired a meeting of dengue monitoring committee here on Sunday and reviewed the overall situation in the provincial capital.

Additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, chief executive officer health and entomologists attended the meeting. The CEO health gave a detailed briefing on the current situation of dengue in the city and pointed out hotspot areas.

The meeting was briefed that around 3,000 dengue cases were reported during the month of October while more than 8,962 dengue cases were reported in the same month last year in 2021. Around 130 places were sealed, 4,868 FIRs were got registered and 2,410 people were arrested on violation of dengue SOPs in the city during the current year.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that as per instructions by the Punjab government, strict monitoring and indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out in the city to control dengue. He said that instructions had been issued to the departments concerned to make necessary arrangements in this regard, saying that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had been directed to ensure cleanliness of parks and fountains under its jurisdiction.

The DC directed the Labor department to check dengue larvae presence in factories and godowns.

He warned the anti-dengue teams deputed in the hotspot areas that strict action would be takenin case of negligence.

More Stories From Pakistan

