DC orders to start tree plantation campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir directed all concerned departments to launch a comprehensive tree plantation campaign in the district.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner said that the forest and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has been given the task to allocate places for tree plantation.

He said that a maximum number of trees would be planted at public places, government offices, hospitals and land record centers.

The DC added that environment-friendly trees would not only help reduce pollution but also increase the beauty of the city of saints. He said that the forest department would provide trees to government and private departments. He said that trees would also be planted at the boundary walls of schools.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers concerned to encourage students and civil society members to participate in the campaign.