DC orders to suspend underperformed workers during dengue drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Expressing dissatisfaction over dengue campaign this year, Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak ordered to suspend underperformed health workers.

Addressing a weekly meeting on dengue drive at his office here on Wednesday, he said that last year, it was effectively handled whereas this year, officials are paying lip service only in this connection.

He directed official concerned to improve the surveillance by leaving their air-conditioned offices adding that spotting of larvae sites and third party audit of hot-spot areas was not effective this time.

Khattak also ordered to issue show cause notices to health department officials workers who has not performed well during the drive.

Officials of health department including surveillance unit attended the meeting.