DC orders transparent disbursement of free flour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider Sunday visited various sale points of the city made for distribution of free flour to low income people under special Ramazan package, announced by the government.

The DC inspected distribution process and other arrangements at sale points of Bhatta Chowk, Kahna, Township, and Thokar Niaz Baig during her visit. She instructed the district officers at the sale points to make arrangements for facilitating citizens and ensuring transparent provision of free flour to the needy people.

Rafia Haider said that 40 sale points were established in the provincial capital for distribution of free flour in which transparent distribution would be ensured. Twelve points have been set up in Tehsil Raiwind, 10 in Tehsil City, eight in Model Town, seven in Shalimar and three in Tehsil Cantt. She added that needy persons could know about their eligibility for the free flour by sending their identity card number on SMS 8070. The eligible person would be able to get a total of three 10-kg bags of free flour in a month and a single bag of flour would be given at a time.