DC Orders Vaccination Of Leftover Children

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 07:53 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has directed the polio teams to go door-to-door on Sunday and ensure vaccination of leftover children in the district.

During a meeting here on Saturday, he said that the government was spending huge funds on polio eradication.

Now it was duty of the Health Department to take all possible steps for achieving hundred per cent target of anti-polio drive.

In this connection, the anti-polio teams should remain active on Sunday, Oct 30, and pay door-to-door visit for checking the leftover children and vaccinating them.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Kashif Mehmood and others were also present.

