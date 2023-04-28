UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Vigorous Campaign Against Encroachment, Wrong Parking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 10:00 PM

DC orders vigorous campaign against encroachment, wrong parking

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar has ordered to launch a vigorous campaign against encroachment and wrong parking in downtown area of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar has ordered to launch a vigorous campaign against encroachment and wrong parking in downtown area of Faisalabad.

Chairing a meeting on Friday, he said that the shopkeepers of Katchery Bazaar were allocated a space adjacent to Zail Ghar and the under-construction parking plaza outside Chiniot Bazaar but some elements were not cooperating with the district administration.

Similarly, the shopkeepers were also involved in a constant habit of encroachments outside their shops which was creating numerous problems for the passersby and the similar situation was witnessed in other bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk.

Hence, a comprehensive strategy was imperative to eliminate encroachment and wrong parking trend in the downtown area and in this connection, a vigorous drive would be launched from coming Monday.

During meeting, the DC was informed that at present the parking plaza outside Chiniot Bazaar had capacity of 4250 motorbikes while according to an estimate, around 1600 motorbikes were parked in Katchery Bazaar every day.

Faisalabad Parking Company would issue parking cards to the shopkeepers after which they could park their bike in Zail Ghar whereas the buyers would be allowed to park the vehicles for a limited time in the bazaar.

The Deputy Commissioner said that shopkeepers and the citizens should be encouraged to park their bikes and cars in the parking plaza.

He said that Faisalabad Municipal Corporation (MCF) should adopt a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments and in this connection vigorous campaign would be commenced from Katchery Bazaar.

He directed the Chief Officer FMC to visit the bazaar and ensure drawing a line for parking facility in the bazaar so that action could be taken against those who would be found violating the line.

The meeting also decided to negotiate with the Traders' associations of 8 bazaars about recent drive on Saturday while Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters/MD Parking Company Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zubair Watoo, CTO and representatives of traders/shopkeepers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Visit Vehicles Chiniot From

Recent Stories

US Admiral Says 5 New Unmanned Underwater Drones W ..

US Admiral Says 5 New Unmanned Underwater Drones Will Be 'Game Changer' in Taiwa ..

14 minutes ago
 Iran envoy for optimum use of existing capacities, ..

Iran envoy for optimum use of existing capacities, possibilities in economic sec ..

14 minutes ago
 Senator Abdul Qadir welcomes talks between PDM, PT ..

Senator Abdul Qadir welcomes talks between PDM, PTI

14 minutes ago
 Poland to Demand Inspection of Ukrainian Exports b ..

Poland to Demand Inspection of Ukrainian Exports by EU Commission - Polish Prime ..

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner issues her WhatsApp number for studen ..

Commissioner issues her WhatsApp number for students

10 minutes ago
 Exuberant, bedazzled Pakistani truck Art reaching ..

Exuberant, bedazzled Pakistani truck Art reaching hearts in China

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.