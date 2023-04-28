DC orders vigorous campaign against encroachment, wrong parking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar has ordered to launch a vigorous campaign against encroachment and wrong parking in downtown area of Faisalabad.

Chairing a meeting on Friday, he said that the shopkeepers of Katchery Bazaar were allocated a space adjacent to Zail Ghar and the under-construction parking plaza outside Chiniot Bazaar but some elements were not cooperating with the district administration.

Similarly, the shopkeepers were also involved in a constant habit of encroachments outside their shops which was creating numerous problems for the passersby and the similar situation was witnessed in other bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk.

Hence, a comprehensive strategy was imperative to eliminate encroachment and wrong parking trend in the downtown area and in this connection, a vigorous drive would be launched from coming Monday.

During meeting, the DC was informed that at present the parking plaza outside Chiniot Bazaar had capacity of 4250 motorbikes while according to an estimate, around 1600 motorbikes were parked in Katchery Bazaar every day.

Faisalabad Parking Company would issue parking cards to the shopkeepers after which they could park their bike in Zail Ghar whereas the buyers would be allowed to park the vehicles for a limited time in the bazaar.

The Deputy Commissioner said that shopkeepers and the citizens should be encouraged to park their bikes and cars in the parking plaza.

He said that Faisalabad Municipal Corporation (MCF) should adopt a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments and in this connection vigorous campaign would be commenced from Katchery Bazaar.

He directed the Chief Officer FMC to visit the bazaar and ensure drawing a line for parking facility in the bazaar so that action could be taken against those who would be found violating the line.

The meeting also decided to negotiate with the Traders' associations of 8 bazaars about recent drive on Saturday while Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters/MD Parking Company Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zubair Watoo, CTO and representatives of traders/shopkeepers were present on the occasion.