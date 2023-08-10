DC orders zero tolerance against land grabbers, encroachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir directed the officers concerned to follow zero tolerance policy against land grabbers and encroachers, who are not only causing problems in traffic flow but also affecting the beauty of the city.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Amir Iftekhar along with Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown at General Bus Stand and Vehari Chowk here on Thursday.

The team demolished various illegal bus stands, hotels and also cleared roads by removing encroachment.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Amir Iftekhar said that a special police picket was being established at Vehari Chowk to discourage encroachment. He said that sheds of different commercial transport points without NOC have also been demolished during the crackdown.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that the Deputy Commissioner has directed for a comprehensive crackdown against illegal bus and truck stands. He said that various illegal bus and truck stands had been demolished, adding that the crackdown would continue on the daily basis.