Open Menu

DC Orders Zero Tolerance Against Land Grabbers, Encroachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 08:23 PM

DC orders zero tolerance against land grabbers, encroachers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir directed the officers concerned to follow zero tolerance policy against land grabbers and encroachers, who are not only causing problems in traffic flow but also affecting the beauty of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir directed the officers concerned to follow zero tolerance policy against land grabbers and encroachers, who are not only causing problems in traffic flow but also affecting the beauty of the city.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Amir Iftekhar along with Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown at General Bus Stand and Vehari Chowk here on Thursday.

The team demolished various illegal bus stands, hotels and also cleared roads by removing encroachment.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Amir Iftekhar said that a special police picket was being established at Vehari Chowk to discourage encroachment. He said that sheds of different commercial transport points without NOC have also been demolished during the crackdown.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that the Deputy Commissioner has directed for a comprehensive crackdown against illegal bus and truck stands. He said that various illegal bus and truck stands had been demolished, adding that the crackdown would continue on the daily basis.

Related Topics

Police Noc RTA Traffic Vehari

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students du ..

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students during &#039;Meeting from Space& ..

40 minutes ago
 12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Fais ..

12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Faisalabad

37 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within ..

Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within 2 months: Syed Rizwan Ahmed

37 minutes ago
 World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits Chi ..

World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits China Window

37 minutes ago
 PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance dur ..

PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance during 16-month stint

44 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setti ..

Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setting up Primary Education Commis ..

44 minutes ago
Terrorism bid foiled

Terrorism bid foiled

44 minutes ago
 Polio immunization campaign in full swing

Polio immunization campaign in full swing

44 minutes ago
 Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe ro ..

Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe road environment in Capital

44 minutes ago
 PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations f ..

PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations for Asian Games

40 minutes ago
 IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestatio ..

IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestation, equivalence fee payment pro ..

1 minute ago
 Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his ma ..

Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan