DC Oversees Flood Relief As Chenab Threatens Villages
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has said that protecting lives and property remains the district administration’s top priority as rising water levels in the River Chenab pose a serious threat to nearby villages.
On the third consecutive day of field visits, the DC inspected flood conditions at Mari Pattan Bridge in Tandlianwala, as well as Alam Shah and Sheraza Pattan, to review monitoring and relief measures. He said rescue teams are fully mobilized and continuous monitoring is underway due to the alarming rise in water levels.
So far, eleven villages have been evacuated and belongings of more than 3,000 people safely shifted with the help of Civil Defense and Suthra Punjab teams. Six relief camps have been established, providing food, clean drinking water, medical care, and fodder for livestock.
DC Nasir said assistant commissioners are personally visiting camps and distributing food among displaced families. He warned that negligence in rescue or relief operations will not be tolerated and added that police, Rescue 1122, and highway staff are on round-the-clock duty.
He also urged citizens to stay away from riverbanks and report emergencies through control rooms set up at the DC Office, Rescue 1122, AC offices, and Civil Defense. “The district administration is fully committed to supporting flood-affected families, but public cooperation is crucial in this critical situation,” he said.
Punjab Assembly member Qudsia Batool, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Rana Moosa, and other officials were also present.
