DC Oversees Polio Vaccination Drive In UC Nawanshehar
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 10:51 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, conducted an inspection of the ongoing anti-polio campaign in Union Council (UC) Nawanshehar on Wednesday. The campaign, aimed at administering polio drops to children under the age of 5, is being carried out across the district.
District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Shehzad Iqbal also accompanied the DC Abbottabad during the visit of mobile vaccination teams and transit points in UC Nawanshehr. He monitored the vaccination process, checked team records, reviewed finger-marking of vaccinated children, and interacted with parents to emphasize the importance of cooperation with vaccination teams.
Meanwhile, following the special instructions, Additional Assistant Commissioner-1 Sana Fatima visited Mirpur Union Council. She administered polio drops to children, met with parents, monitored vaccination teams, and evaluated their performance.
District authorities have urged parents to ensure their children under 5 years of age receive polio drops and vitamin supplements. The cooperation of parents with vaccination teams is vital to protecting children from the potentially deadly disease of polio.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7
15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..
Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak
Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy PM resigns
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC oversees Polio vaccination drive in UC Nawanshehar2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad sets new record with underpass construction at Jinnah Avenue Interchange2 minutes ago
-
Naqvi lauds King Fahd security college during Riyadh visit3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds Saudi passport system during official visit13 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Armed Force solemnly commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Mehfooz Shaheed23 minutes ago
-
Three SHO's of Islamabad police transferred for ineffective crime control33 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 711 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durable bilateral relatio ..11 hours ago
-
PM directs ministries to address medicines shortage in Parachinar, establish contact with KPK govt11 hours ago
-
Rana welcomes formation of committee by PTI for talks11 hours ago
-
PM sees Pak-UAE fraternal ties to grow further12 hours ago
-
NAVTTC board approves new programs with guaranteed global employment12 hours ago