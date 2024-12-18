Open Menu

DC Oversees Polio Vaccination Drive In UC Nawanshehar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 10:51 AM

DC oversees Polio vaccination drive in UC Nawanshehar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, conducted an inspection of the ongoing anti-polio campaign in Union Council (UC) Nawanshehar on Wednesday. The campaign, aimed at administering polio drops to children under the age of 5, is being carried out across the district.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Shehzad Iqbal also accompanied the DC Abbottabad during the visit of mobile vaccination teams and transit points in UC Nawanshehr. He monitored the vaccination process, checked team records, reviewed finger-marking of vaccinated children, and interacted with parents to emphasize the importance of cooperation with vaccination teams.

Meanwhile, following the special instructions, Additional Assistant Commissioner-1 Sana Fatima visited Mirpur Union Council. She administered polio drops to children, met with parents, monitored vaccination teams, and evaluated their performance.

District authorities have urged parents to ensure their children under 5 years of age receive polio drops and vitamin supplements. The cooperation of parents with vaccination teams is vital to protecting children from the potentially deadly disease of polio.

