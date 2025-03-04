Open Menu

DC Oversees Ramzan Package Distribution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each is being provided to deserving families under the "Nigehban Ramzan Package 2025."

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 31 billion for the initiative to provide maximum relief during Ramadan. Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk visited various areas to oversee the distribution process and interacted with beneficiaries to address their concerns.

Assistant Commissioner Gujrat, Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmed Sher Gondal, and Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam also supervised the disbursement of aid in their respective tehsils.

The deputy commissioner emphasized that a strict monitoring system has been implemented to ensure transparency in aid distribution. He assured that every deserving individual will receive their rightful assistance in accordance with government directives.

