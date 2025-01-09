DC overviews projects under PCP in Kamoke

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Gujranwala on Thursday over viewed the projects which were started under Punjab Cities Program (PCP) in Kamoke

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Gujranwala on Thursday over viewed the projects which were started under Punjab Cities Program (PCP) in Kamoke.

The program has been started in collaboration of world Bank to develop road infrastructure, sewerage system and clean drinking water projects in cities of the province.

The deputy commissioner directed the concerned authorities to complete all the projects under the program within stipulated time.

He said that provision of better civic facilities to the people was the priority of the district administration.

