DC paid surprise visit to E-Khidmat centre

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to E-Khidmat Centre here.

He inspected various counters including NADRA, domicile certificate, traffic police, municipal corporation, land record, excise, local government and Pakistan Post.

He talked to the visitors and asked about their problems. Manager E-Khidmat Centre Adnan Zafar briefed Deputy Commissioner about the functioning of the centre. He told that on average 400 people visit the centre daily. Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided at the centre.