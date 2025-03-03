DC Paid Surprise Visit To Govt Boys Primary School
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, paid a surprise visit to the Government Boys Primary School in Ghulam Haider Shah Colony here on Monday.
During the visit, DC inspected the attendance of teachers and students, reviewed the cleanliness of the school and assessed the available facilities.
He directed the teachers to ensure quality education and proper training for the students. He also assured that necessary steps would be taken to resolve the school's issues and improve its conditions.
