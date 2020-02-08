DC paid surprise visit to monitors cleanliness drive

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq paid surprise visits to Fazal Abad UC 44 to monitor the ongoing clean and green drive initiated by Punjab government.

During the visit, DC talked to the people regarding cleanliness condition and services. He was also briefed on Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Compost, Landfill and Dumpsite process.

DC said providing cleanliness services to the city is one of our top priorities, which could not be neglected and in parallel to this resolving public complaint without any delay is also on the top of the list.

He appreciated the cleanliness operation conducted by communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albaryak and said without prompt and effective cooperation of public, the department could not achieve its objectives.