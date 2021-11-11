UrduPoint.com

DC Paid Surprise Visit To Special Education Center

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:08 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar paid a surprise visit to the Special Education Center and checked the attendance of school staff as well of children and collected information about educational facilities being provided at the centre

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar paid a surprise visit to the Special Education Center and checked the attendance of school staff as well of children and collected information about educational facilities being provided at the centre.

DC expressed satisfaction over the educational activities and added that Department of Special education and citizens should play their due role in making the special children befitting for society.

DC directed school education to adopt all possible steps for provision of education facilities to special children and also ensure the attendance of teaching and other staff.

Briefing Deputy Commissioner, administration of Center presented report about education and facilities provided as per requirement.

Later Deputy Commission Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited offices of Assistant Commissioner and Mukhtiarkar Sakrand and collected information from visiting applicants.

He directed Assistant Commissioner Saleem Ahmed Jatoi and Mukhtiarkar to resolve the public issues on priority.

