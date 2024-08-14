DC Panjgur laid to rest with state honours

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Panjgur, Shaheed Zakir Baloch, was laid to rest with state honours in Turbat, on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer for Shaheed Zakir Baloch, Deputy Commissioner of Panjgur, was offered at the Mima graveyard in the Absar area of Turbat.

Commissioner Makran division Daud Khilji, Deputy Commissioner Kech Ismail Ibrahim, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kech Khalil Murad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Tabish Ali Baloch, Director General of the Environmental Department Izzat Nazir Baloch, colleagues, relatives, and members of the public attended the funeral.

After the funeral prayer, Shaheed Zakir Baloch's body was buried with full state honours, and the Balochistan Levies Force presented a guard of honour.

Later, in recognition of Shaheed Zakir Baloch's services, Commissioner Makran Daud Khan Khilji, Deputy Commissioner Kech Ismail Ibrahim, former Deputy Commissioner Gwadar and Director General of the Environmental Department Izzat Nazir Baloch, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kech Khalil Murad, and DPO Kech Zia Mandokhail laid wreaths on his grave.

It is worth mentioning that a day before yesterday, Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Baloch was critically injured in a terrorist attack near Khad Kocha in Mastung.

He was admitted to a hospital in Mastung, where he succumbed to his injuries.

APP/ask.