DC Panjgur Reviews Steps For Returning Of Refugees
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 09:52 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zayed Ahmed Lango on Thursday chaired a meeting of security department to review measures for returning of Afghan refugees.
The meeting was attended by DSP, Superintendent Police, Levies officers and rare officials.
It was decided at the meeting that all refugees would be detained and transferred to Holding Point after registration in Nadra under the process of withdrawal of Afghan refugees, which began on April 1.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned SHOs to submit a detailed report after biometric verification and ensure immediate action.
It was also decided at the meeting that landowners were illegally providing shelter to Afghan refugees, FIRs would be taken against them and strict legal action to be taken.
