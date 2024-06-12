Dc Pays Surprise Visit To Bus Stand To Check Fares
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa conducted a surprise visit to the Bahawalpur Bus Stand.
He reviewed the fares of buses and wagons given the recent decrease in petroleum product prices.
He interacted with passengers and inquired about the reduction in fares.
Secretary of Regional Transport Authority Arooj Fatima accompanied him on this visit.
The Deputy Commissioner inspected the cleanliness and sanitation facilities at the bus stand.
He directed that the quality of sanitation services be improved.
He further instructed that drinking water should be provided to the passengers.
