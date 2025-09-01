DC pays surprise visit to civil hospital Zarghun Khel, reviews facilities

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsud on Monday paid a surprise visit to Civil Hospital, Zarghung Khel, where he made a detailed inspection of various departments including the emergency ward.

The purpose of the visit was to review the provision of medical facilities, cleanliness and overall administrative matters in the hospital.

The deputy commissioner talked to patients regarding services in the hospital and obtained information about the facilities

available from the medical staff present on the spot.

He also carefully reviewed the availability of medical equipment, medicines and staff attendance in the emergency ward.

The deputy commissioner directed the hospital administration to provide timely, quality and effective treatment to the patients. He said that the staff should discharge their professional responsibilities with full responsibility and behave with good manners and compassion towards the patients.

The deputy commissioner stressed on further improving the cleanliness system, ensuring the availability of basic

facilities in the wards and making the overall performance of the hospital more effective.

He expressed his resolve that the district administration would take all possible steps to provide quality health

facilities to the citizens.

