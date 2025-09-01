DC Pays Surprise Visit To Civil Hospital Zarghun Khel, Reviews Facilities
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsud on Monday paid a surprise visit to Civil Hospital, Zarghung Khel, where he made a detailed inspection of various departments including the emergency ward.
The purpose of the visit was to review the provision of medical facilities, cleanliness and overall administrative matters in the hospital.
The deputy commissioner talked to patients regarding services in the hospital and obtained information about the facilities
available from the medical staff present on the spot.
He also carefully reviewed the availability of medical equipment, medicines and staff attendance in the emergency ward.
The deputy commissioner directed the hospital administration to provide timely, quality and effective treatment to the patients. He said that the staff should discharge their professional responsibilities with full responsibility and behave with good manners and compassion towards the patients.
The deputy commissioner stressed on further improving the cleanliness system, ensuring the availability of basic
facilities in the wards and making the overall performance of the hospital more effective.
He expressed his resolve that the district administration would take all possible steps to provide quality health
facilities to the citizens.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
23 schools in Tandlianwal to remain close till 5th2 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to civil hospital Zarghun Khel, reviews facilities2 minutes ago
-
Ameer Muqam pays tribute to Syed Ali Gilani on his fourth death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
President expresses deep condolences over earthquake loss in Afghanistan2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses grief over helicopter crash in GB2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews security arrangements for Rabi-ul- Awal2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner presides over anti-polio drive's meeting in BHU, Togh12 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker held12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman office achieves ISO certification21 minutes ago
-
Vaccination against polio: A strong shield to save children from a crippling disease21 minutes ago
-
Green transition through youth: YECO programme now open for applications21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to launch National Culture Policy to revive heritage, project soft image21 minutes ago