DC pays surprise visit to Daska

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Municipal Committee Daska, Nawaz Sharif Stadium and various other areas.

He checked the attendance of staff and inquired about the quality of services being provided to the citizens.

The DC inspected the Nawaz Sharif Stadium to review the sports activities and directed the Sports Department to ensure cleanliness in the stadium as well as to take steps without delay for the availability of required facilities.

Deputy Commissioner directed the Administrator Municipal Committee/Assistant Commissioner Daska Faisal Ahmed to ensure the cleaning of the drainage before the rainy season.

He said that garbage heaps should be removed from city prior to Eid-ul-Adha.

He stressed upon the Municipal Committee to utilize all available resources to make Daska city clean, keep disposal stations and dewatering sets on standby to ensure immediate drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner visited other public departments including Urban and Rural Sub-Registrar in DC Sialkot Complex.