DC Pays Surprise Visit To DHH In Chaman

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 08:43 PM

DC pays surprise visit to DHH in Chaman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hasan Hareenhot on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Chaman District Headquarters Hospital where inspected various departments of the hospital which includes OPD, X-ray room, dialysis ward, medicine store and others.

On this occasion, he also checked the attendance register of the employees.

The DC strictly instructed that all the employees should not only ensure their attendance at their place of posting but also perform their duties diligently, no compromise would be made on attendance of the staff.

He said cleanliness should also be taken care of in the hospital and poor patients must be cooperated during treatments.

MS Abdul Malik Achakzai gave a detailed briefing to DC Chaman regarding the hospital. Deputy Commissioner Hasan Hareenhot also assured to address the complaints of the patients during their visit to the DHQ Teaching Hospital.

