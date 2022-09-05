UrduPoint.com

DC Pays Surprise Visit To DHQ Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 04:50 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasrullah Khan on Monday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and inspected various departments of the hospital including OPD, X-ray room, different ward, medicine store and others.

On this occasion, he also checked the attendance register of the employees.

The DC strictly instructed that all the employees should not only ensure their attendance at their place of posting but also perform their duties diligently.

The deputy commissioner warned that no compromise would be made on attendance of the staff.

He said the cleanliness should also be ensured in the hospital and poor patients must be cooperated during treatments.

The deputy commissioner also met with the patients and listened to their issues.

