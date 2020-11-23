DC pays surprise visit to DHQ hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Monday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ)Hospital Sukkur.

He inspected different wards and emergency unit, and inquired after the patients and asked about medical facilities and availability of medicines in the hospital. He also inquired after under-treatment patients in the various units about the treatment facilities.

He expressed indignation over poor cleanliness conditions at some places in the hospital and reprimanded the medical superintendent. He directed hospital administration to make proper arrangements for this purpose.

Patients and their attendants also expressed satisfaction over the treatment facilities available at the hospitalHe also inspected the hospital's medical store and reviewed the arrangements for medicine storage. He also checked the stock register of medicines.