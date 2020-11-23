UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Pays Surprise Visit To DHQ Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

DC pays surprise visit to DHQ hospital

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Monday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ)Hospital Sukkur.

He inspected different wards and emergency unit, and inquired after the patients and asked about medical facilities and availability of medicines in the hospital. He also inquired after under-treatment patients in the various units about the treatment facilities.

He expressed indignation over poor cleanliness conditions at some places in the hospital and reprimanded the medical superintendent. He directed hospital administration to make proper arrangements for this purpose.

Patients and their attendants also expressed satisfaction over the treatment facilities available at the hospitalHe also inspected the hospital's medical store and reviewed the arrangements for medicine storage. He also checked the stock register of medicines.

Related Topics

Poor Visit Sukkur

Recent Stories

G20 Summit convenes in unprecedented circumstances ..

21 minutes ago

ADDED launches ‘TAHAQAQ’ verification service ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority lays foundation ston ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

1 hour ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 25,173 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.