DC Pays Surprise Visit To DHQ Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fazal Akbar on Thursday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Complex Hospital and inspected various departments of the hospital.

On this occasion, he also checked the attendance register of the employees and cleanliness situation in the hospital.

The DC strictly instructed that all the employees should not only ensure their attendance at their places of posting but also perform their duties diligently.

He warned that no compromise would be made on attendance of the staff.

He said the cleanliness should also be ensured in the hospital and poor patients must be cooperated during treatments.

The deputy commissioner also visited different wards and met with the patients and he also listened to the issues of patients.

