DC pays surprise visit to DHQ hospital

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Babar Bashir on Friday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Babar Bashir on Friday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

During the visit, the DC inspected the facilities being provided to the ailing humanity in the hospital.

Babar took serious notice on patients purchasing medicines out of the hospital and directed the Medical Superintendent to provide medicines record.

On this occasion, he visited different wards of the hospital, met with patients and inquired after the health of patients.

DC also checked the attendance of hospital staff and stock of medicines in the hospital.

Provision of basic healthcare facilities to people at their doorsteps was the topmost priority of PTI government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he said.

\378