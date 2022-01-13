UrduPoint.com

DC Pays Surprise Visit To DHQ Hospital Ziarat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat, Habib Naseer on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Ziarat.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner also checked the attendance register of the employees and inspected various departments of the hospital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Samiullah Kakar was also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Habib Naseer while instructing the management of the hospital said that the sanitation system in the hospital should be further improved for interest of patient health.

He said that the health sector was an important sector and no compromise would be made on any negligence. The profession of doctors is great and they should play their vital role for treating of poor people in the hospital who would come from far areas , he stressed.

He also directed staffs including MS of district headquarters hospital should perform their duties with honesty and ensure cleansing of the hospital.

He strongly instructed the MS of the hospital that he would take measure to deduct from the salaries of absent employees.

