DC Pays Surprise Visit To District Health Authority Bahawalpur Office
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa paid a surprise visit to the office of the District Health Authority Bahawalpur.
He checked the attendance of the officers and staff and reviewed the cleanliness and sanitation arrangements there.
On this occasion, CEO Health Dr. Tanveer Shah, DHO Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Channar, District Coordinator Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain, and DHO Dr. Zeeshan Rauf were also present.
The Deputy Commissioner expressed displeasure over late comers and instructed the CEO Health to take legal action against those officers and staff who have habit to come late in the office.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa reviewed the ongoing training activities in connection with the anti-polio campaign at the District Health Authority Bahawalpur.
He also met with members of the polio teams.
He asked the team members to carry out the polio eradication drive in a proper manner.
Later, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa inspected the water filtration plant opposite the emergency ward of Bahawal Victoria Hospital and reviewed the cleanliness and functionality of the water filtration plant.
The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the ongoing revamp and other development works at the B.V.H. operation theatre. He said that the development works should be completed on time.
