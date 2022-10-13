UrduPoint.com

DC Pays Surprise Visit To E-Khidmat Center, Inspects Faciltities

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Pervez Waraich on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the E-Khidmat Center and reviewed the public facilities provided by the Punjab government

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zahid Pervez Waraich on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the E-Khidmat Center and reviewed the public facilities provided by the Punjab government.

Director Operations E-Khidmat Center Faisal Mumtaz and System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner inspected the counters of identity cards, learners driving licenses, children's B-form, domicile certificates, character certificates, individual ownership, building plan approval, excise facilities, and land record management information system and reviewed the registration of people for Ehsaas Discount Ration Program.

He stressed for E-Khidmat center to be adequately advertised, besides the display of signboards so that people should not have any difficulty reaching the E-Khidmat Center. Later, DC Waraich planted a tree on the lawn of the E-Khidmat center.

