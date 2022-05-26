DC pays surprise visit to examination center

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Thursday paid a surprise visit to examination center Government Girls High School Court Road, where annual examinations of ninth and tenth classes are in progress under Board of Education Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Thursday paid a surprise visit to examination center Government Girls High School Court Road, where annual examinations of ninth and tenth classes are in progress under board of education Shaheed Benazirabad. He inspected the arrangements made for sanitation, cleanliness and copying and preventing steps.

The DC strictly advised examination center in-charge and headmistress for improvement of sanitation situation and also all positive steps be adopted to prevent use of unfair means as the transparency in examination systems was guarantee of development of nation and country.

He said that we would provide such an environment to students that they would come on merit.

He said that the district administration was active against the copy mafia.

The DC directed Education Board posted an invigilator and external examiner to play their role in preventing copy culture during ongoing annual examination of ninth and tenth classes. Briefing the Deputy Commissioner, school headmistress and examination in-charge that measures are taken to prevent use of unfair means in examination centers where more than 1200 students are appearing at examination. She said that 28 blocks are set up at the center for the purpose with facilities of electric supply and cold drinking water. Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho accompanied the deputy commissioner during the visit.