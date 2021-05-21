UrduPoint.com
DC Pays Surprise Visit To Fruit,vegetable Markets

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:25 PM

DC pays surprise visit to fruit,vegetable markets

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Friday paid a surprise visit to Sabzi Mandi to check prices and quality of vegetable and fruit markets

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Friday paid a surprise visit to Sabzi Mandi to check prices and quality of vegetable and fruit markets.

During visit, he directed traders and commission agents to sell their items at low rates so that retailers could sell them cheaper to customers.

He directed the President Market committee to provide rate lists daily so shopkeepers could display them properly. He said if any one was found selling vegetables and fruit at higher rates they would be punished according to law.

More Stories From Pakistan

