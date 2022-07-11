DC pays surprise visit to FWMC control room

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lt (retd) Suhail Ashraf paid surprise visit to the control room of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) here on Monday.

He checked the register placed there for registration of public complaints and status of their redress.

He also called the complainants and got feedback about the performance of the company and expressed satisfaction.

He appreciated the working of the company for fulfilling the important task of cleanliness on the occasion of Eid and hoped that this operation will continue with the same spirit.

Chief Executive Officer FWMC Bilal Feroz briefing the DC said that 73complaints out of total 795 had been redressed till noon.