DC pays surprise visit to girls school, BHC at Barki Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza made a surprise visit to Government Girls Higher Secondary School Barki Road and met with the school principal and took a briefing on the situation.

The DC reviewed the discipline in the school, checked attendance of the staff and reviewed the quality of education provided to the students in the classrooms. He inquired about educational questions and facilities from the students. He said the role of teachers is key in the best development and training of children.

The DC said that for the bright future of students, teachers should continue to fulfill their responsibilities with hard work and dedication.

Later on, the DC visited Basic Health Center (BHC) at Barki Road and met with the basic health center administration and took a briefing on administrative matters. He checked various wards in the BHC and reviewed the attendance register, supply of medicines as well as stock and patient registration. He directed the administration to ensure timely supply of medicines to the patients. Musa Raza said that the doctors and staff should treat the patients with kindness.