Open Menu

DC Pays Surprise Visit To Girls School, BHC At Barki Road

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

DC pays surprise visit to girls school, BHC at Barki Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza made a surprise visit to Government Girls Higher Secondary School Barki Road and met with the school principal and took a briefing on the situation.

The DC reviewed the discipline in the school, checked attendance of the staff and reviewed the quality of education provided to the students in the classrooms. He inquired about educational questions and facilities from the students. He said the role of teachers is key in the best development and training of children.

The DC said that for the bright future of students, teachers should continue to fulfill their responsibilities with hard work and dedication.

Later on, the DC visited Basic Health Center (BHC) at Barki Road and met with the basic health center administration and took a briefing on administrative matters. He checked various wards in the BHC and reviewed the attendance register, supply of medicines as well as stock and patient registration. He directed the administration to ensure timely supply of medicines to the patients. Musa Raza said that the doctors and staff should treat the patients with kindness.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Visit Road From Government Best

Recent Stories

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2, ..

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..

3 hours ago
 Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

3 hours ago
 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

3 hours ago
 No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreig ..

No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office

3 hours ago
 PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

5 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

6 hours ago
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

10 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

20 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

20 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan