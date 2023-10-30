DC pays surprise visit to Govt Boys School in Gandawa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Ejaz Sarwar paid a surprise visit to Government Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi district on Monday.

He also asked questions from students of different classes and checked the attendance of teachers and urged the students to focus on their education because knowledge is source of development of any nation and country.

On this occasion, the Principal of the concerned school, Qazi Khuda Baksh, made him inspect the various classrooms and gave a detailed briefing regarding the educational background of the school, the shortage of teachers and other problems.

The DC said that measures were being taken to improve quality education in respective of government schools for the interest of students' future.