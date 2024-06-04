DC Pays Surprise Visit To Govt Ghaziabad Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider paid a surprise visit to the Government Ghaziabad
Hospital on Tuesday and reviewed facilities being provided to patients.
The medical superintendent, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shojin Vastro, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anum Fatima, Chief Executive Officer and others were also accompanied.
She checked attendance of doctors as well as medical staff in the hospital.
The DC expressed displeasure at the long queue of patients and directed the administration not to make the patients wait in the queue for a long.
She inspected the dengue ward, labour room, gynae room, emergency room and medicine stock in the hospital.
The DC met the patients in the dengue ward and inquired about facilities provided in the hospital.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit
Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Youth drowns in swimming pool
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five drug peddlers netted with five kg charras10 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city10 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit14 minutes ago
-
CM Murad inaugurates training centre for persons with disabilities19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Bar Council delegation visits USKT20 minutes ago
-
CM distributes Rs 71m among NGOs working for differently-abled persons30 minutes ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Sindh39 minutes ago
-
UNHCR announces major energy project to solarize 125 public facilities in Pakistan39 minutes ago
-
Man found dead in canal49 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over deaths of miners in gas, labourers in firing incidents50 minutes ago
-
AJK welcomes first digital clinic, revolutionizing local health care59 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister meets Pope Francis in Vatican City59 minutes ago