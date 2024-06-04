DC pays surprise visit to Govt Ghaziabad Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider paid a surprise visit to the Government Ghaziabad

Hospital on Tuesday and reviewed facilities being provided to patients.

The medical superintendent, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shojin Vastro, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anum Fatima, Chief Executive Officer and others were also accompanied.

She checked attendance of doctors as well as medical staff in the hospital.

The DC expressed displeasure at the long queue of patients and directed the administration not to make the patients wait in the queue for a long.

She inspected the dengue ward, labour room, gynae room, emergency room and medicine stock in the hospital.

The DC met the patients in the dengue ward and inquired about facilities provided in the hospital.