Open Menu

DC Pays Surprise Visit To Govt Ghaziabad Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM

DC pays surprise visit to Govt Ghaziabad Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider paid a surprise visit to the Government Ghaziabad

Hospital on Tuesday and reviewed facilities being provided to patients.

The medical superintendent, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shojin Vastro, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anum Fatima, Chief Executive Officer and others were also accompanied.

She checked attendance of doctors as well as medical staff in the hospital.

The DC expressed displeasure at the long queue of patients and directed the administration not to make the patients wait in the queue for a long. 

She inspected the dengue ward, labour room, gynae room, emergency room and medicine stock in the hospital.

The DC met the patients in the dengue ward and inquired about facilities provided in the hospital.

Related Topics

Dengue Visit Ghaziabad Government Labour

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

14 minutes ago
 realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

16 hours ago
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

16 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

16 hours ago
 Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

16 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

16 hours ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

16 hours ago
 Govt to make no compromise on national security : ..

Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan