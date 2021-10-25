UrduPoint.com

DC Pays Surprise Visit To Govt Islamia High School No. 4, Liaquat Bagh

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:52 PM

DC pays surprise visit to Govt Islamia High School No. 4, Liaquat Bagh

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Monday paid a surprise visit to Government Islamia High School No. 4, Liaquat Bagh and inspected the administrative affairs and sanitation arrangements of the school

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Monday paid a surprise visit to Government Islamia High School No. 4, Liaquat Bagh and inspected the administrative affairs and sanitation arrangements of the school.

The DC also talked to the teachers and reviewed the measures taken to prevent dengue in the school and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

He said that the students should be made aware about dengue prevention and they should also ensure implementation of dengue prevention measures in their homes.

Muhammad Ali said that all the children should wear full sleeve uniforms, use mosquito repellent lotion and keep their surroundings clean and dry.

A detailed briefing on the school's teaching and co-curricular activities schedule was also given to the DC.

Related Topics

Dengue Visit Rawalpindi Bagh Muhammad Ali All Government

Recent Stories

KPT shipping movements report 25 Oct 2021

KPT shipping movements report 25 Oct 2021

44 seconds ago
 First-ever Girls Cadet College Turbat to be functi ..

First-ever Girls Cadet College Turbat to be functional next year

47 seconds ago
 Events chalked out to observe 'Black Day' on Oct 2 ..

Events chalked out to observe 'Black Day' on Oct 27

3 minutes ago
 De Jong suffers Clasico thigh injury

De Jong suffers Clasico thigh injury

3 minutes ago
 EU medicines agency starts review of Merck oral Co ..

EU medicines agency starts review of Merck oral Covid drug

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain bilateral, long term ..

Pakistan desires to maintain bilateral, long term multi-domain ties with Canada: ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.