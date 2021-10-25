DC pays surprise visit to Govt Islamia High School No. 4, Liaquat Bagh

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Monday paid a surprise visit to Government Islamia High School No. 4, Liaquat Bagh and inspected the administrative affairs and sanitation arrangements of the school

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Monday paid a surprise visit to Government Islamia High School No. 4, Liaquat Bagh and inspected the administrative affairs and sanitation arrangements of the school.

The DC also talked to the teachers and reviewed the measures taken to prevent dengue in the school and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

He said that the students should be made aware about dengue prevention and they should also ensure implementation of dengue prevention measures in their homes.

Muhammad Ali said that all the children should wear full sleeve uniforms, use mosquito repellent lotion and keep their surroundings clean and dry.

A detailed briefing on the school's teaching and co-curricular activities schedule was also given to the DC.