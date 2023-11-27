Open Menu

DC Pays Surprise Visit To Hala Taluka Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DC pays surprise visit to Hala taluka hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mitiari Lal Dino Mangi on Monday paid a surprise visit to Hala taluka hospital and met with patients to take information about the facilities provided to them.

During this visit, patients complained about a shortage of medicines at the hospital.

The DC strictly instructed the hospital staff to provide all possible facilities to the patients, to meet the shortage of medicines and other facilities as soon as possible.

He also visited all wards of the hospital and also reviewed the cleanliness of the hospital premises.

Deputy Commissioner Mitiari, on this occasion, directed the Medical Superintendent (MS) to ensure comprehensive care for incoming patients at the hospital and to prevent them from facing any inconvenience. He stated that several patients have lodged complaints regarding the lack of medicines and facilities in the hospital, urging for immediate resolution of these issues.

