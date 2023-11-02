DC pays surprise visit to HM Khoja school

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind in a surprise visit of HM Khoja DC High School Nawabshah, checked the attendance of teachers and students and asked some questions from students from their syllabus.

Instructing the school headmaster, DC said that all possible steps be adopted to further raise the standard of education while the attendance of teachers and students must be ensured.

DC also advised for improvement in sanitation and cleanliness of the school. He said that students shall be given opportunities in extracurricular activities side by side with curricular activities and prove their capabilities. The headmaster of the school, Naseem Pirzada informed DC that more than 1800 students are studying in this school currently.

