Open Menu

DC Pays Surprise Visit To HM Khoja School

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 07:50 PM

DC pays surprise visit to HM Khoja school

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind in a surprise visit of HM Khoja DC High School Nawabshah, checked the attendance of teachers and students and asked some questions from students from their syllabus.

Instructing the school headmaster, DC said that all possible steps be adopted to further raise the standard of education while the attendance of teachers and students must be ensured.

DC also advised for improvement in sanitation and cleanliness of the school. He said that students shall be given opportunities in extracurricular activities side by side with curricular activities and prove their capabilities. The headmaster of the school, Naseem Pirzada informed DC that more than 1800 students are studying in this school currently.

APP/rzq -mwq

Related Topics

Education Visit Nawabshah All From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

6 minutes ago
 UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes ..

UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes diversity and sustainability i ..

20 minutes ago
 EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand ..

EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand Defense and Security Exhibiti ..

21 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’

35 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts six internati ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts six international companies

35 minutes ago
 CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transfo ..

CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transformation: S&amp;P report

35 minutes ago
Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced tec ..

Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced technology in transforming busine ..

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and ..

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and challenges

1 hour ago
 Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &a ..

Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &amp; Resorts to produce biofuel ..

2 hours ago
 18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th Novemb ..

18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th November

2 hours ago
 Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qure ..

Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Adiala jail to PIMS

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs t ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs to enhance Dubai’s digital ec ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan