Open Menu

DC Pays Surprise Visit To Hospital In Lakki Marwat

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM

DC pays surprise visit to hospital in Lakki Marwat

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Rahmat Ali paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) Town Complex Tajazai and inspected medical facilities.

During the visit, the DC was briefed about the cleanliness and facilities available in the hospital and the plans.

Later, he visited various sections including the OPD block, emergency ward, and stores and took stock of treatment facilities.

He also met with patients and listened to the problems and directed the hospital administration not to ignore any complaints registered by patients.

He emphasized the presence of doctors, nurses, and health technicians to provide healthcare services to people in a smooth manner.

He also checked the availability of medicines in the hospital's stores and underlined the need to ensure public access to government medicines.

Moreover, he issued special instructions to focus on cleanliness in the hospital so that a clean and healthy environment could be ensured for patients.

Related Topics

Visit Lakki Marwat Government

Recent Stories

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people inju ..

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspa ..

Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran

2 hours ago
 PM vows to provide conducive environment to privat ..

PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..

2 hours ago
 Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

3 hours ago
 Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

3 hours ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

16 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

16 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

16 hours ago
 OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan