DC pays surprise visit to hospital in Lakki Marwat

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Rahmat Ali paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) Town Complex Tajazai and inspected medical facilities.

During the visit, the DC was briefed about the cleanliness and facilities available in the hospital and the plans.

Later, he visited various sections including the OPD block, emergency ward, and stores and took stock of treatment facilities.

He also met with patients and listened to the problems and directed the hospital administration not to ignore any complaints registered by patients.

He emphasized the presence of doctors, nurses, and health technicians to provide healthcare services to people in a smooth manner.

He also checked the availability of medicines in the hospital's stores and underlined the need to ensure public access to government medicines.

Moreover, he issued special instructions to focus on cleanliness in the hospital so that a clean and healthy environment could be ensured for patients.