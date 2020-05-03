DC pays surprise visit to Lakki bazaars

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb visited Lakki bazaars to implement the measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus and warned the action would be taken against those violating the guideline issued by the provincial government besides arresting those roaming unnecessarily in the markets.

Abdul Haseeb directed people to stay home in compliance with the coronavirus alert protocol. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner said that unnecessary shops should be closed while all shops should be closed after 4.

00 pm as all these measures were being taken to stop the spread of coronavirus.

He also strongly condemned the sale and hoarding and said that instead of showing sympathy to the people in this Holy month of Ramazan, they were charging more. The rates have been fixed and every one directed to carrying the price list by following the same, if anyone was found involved in overcharging strong action would be taken against him.