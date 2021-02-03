DC pays surprise visit to Land record centre, tehsil office

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi paid surprise visit to Land record centre and tehsil office on Wednesday

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi paid surprise visit to Land record centre and tehsil office on Wednesday.

He directed land record officer to strictly bound the staff on duty and warned action against absent employees.

He reviewed the cleanliness situation and issuance of token process.

DC also asked from citizens about service delivery and behaviour of the staff.

Sherazi said that strict monitoring of land record centres was being made and warned strict action over any complaint.

Later, DC reached at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

He checked the attendance of doctors and other staff at trauma centre, Emergency and OPD wards.

He said that the DHQ is the biggest and important treatment center of the district.

He directed improvement in service delivery according per available resources.

He also ordered redressal of complaints about provision of insulin.

DC also took information about machines at dialysis unit and talked with under-treatment patients.