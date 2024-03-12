DC pays surprise visit to Model Bazaar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa paid a surprise visit to Model Bazaar Bahawalpur here Tuesday.

The DC inspected various stalls at the Agriculture Fair price Shops, examining the quality and prices of food items. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Director Agricultural Marketing Munazza Javaid and Secretary Market CommitteeMehr Ghulam Hussain were present at the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the fruit and vegetable shops in Model Bazaar to assess the quality and prices of food items being sold under the prescribed rates.

He interacted with consumers regarding the quality and fixed prices of food items. He directed that essential items be sold at fixed rates and legal action be taken in case of violations.

Assistant Director Agricultural Marketing Munaza Javaid informed that at the Agriculture Fair Price Shop, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, pumpkin, garlic, lemons, chickpeas, gram flour, bananas, apples, guavas, melons and dates are being sold at subsidized rates.