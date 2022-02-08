UrduPoint.com

DC Pays Surprise Visit To PMC Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

DC pays surprise visit to PMC Hospital

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :In a surprise visit of Peoples Medical University Hospital, the Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Aamir Hussain Panhwar expressed his anguish over the inappropriate arrangements of sanitation in the hospital.

During the visit , DC inspected the situation of health facilities and sanitation and directed Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Fida Hussain Chang to issue an explanation to ward in-charge.

He also directed the Medical Superintendent that no compromise would be accorded over the health facilities to patients and inappropriate sanitation situation.

He said that garbage is the main cause of creating diseases and for that reason sanitation is declared as half of faith in our religion.

DC said that all possible medical facilities shall be extended to patients admitted at hospital and those visiting Out Patient Department of hospital on daily basis.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University Prof. Dr Gulshan Ali Memon.

