DC pays surprise visit to Ramzan Bazaar, inspects quality of items, cleanliness

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to inspect the Ramzan Bazaar here at Mela Wali Gali.

Secretary Market Committee Mehr Mulazam Hussain, EADA Agriculture Marketing Manza Javed, and officers concerned and staff were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner met the people visiting Ramzan Bazaar and inquired from them about the quality, availability, and sale of food items at fixed prices.

He checked the quality of flour available in Ramzan Bazaar. He informed that subsidy has been given on flour, sugar, chicken and other food items.

The vegetables, fruits and other food items were being sold at subsidized rates at Agriculture Fair price Shop. He asked the officers concerned to provide facilities to the people.

The deputy commissioner also inspected the cleaning arrangements in Ramzan Bazaar.