DC Pays Surprise Visit To Revenue Offices

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

DC pays surprise visit to revenue offices

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Orangzeb Haider Khan paid a surprise visit to the ADC Office, Tehsil Complex Sargodha and other regional branches including the Land Record Center on Tuesday.

He reviewed the attendance of staff in Registration Branch, Record Room, Land Record Center, and other branches, services provided to the public, and other administrative matters. Revenue officials and other relevant personnel were present during the visit.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that transparency and easy access in providing revenue services are among his top priorities, and any form of corruption and discourtesy towards the public will not be tolerated.

He also listened to the grievances of the public on the spot and further emphasized that officers and staff should deal with the public courteously, refrain from unnecessary delays in addressing public issues, and ensure ethical conduct. Furthermore, he mentioned that the jurisdiction of Rural Revenue Centers has been expanded to Patwar Circle and computer systems have been provided to them to facilitate residents of rural areas and other revenue services to access them conveniently.

